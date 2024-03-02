Pimpri Chinchwad Police Arrest PSI Involved in PCMC Drug Case; Seize MD Worth Rs 45 Crore

Following a significant drug seizure amounting to Rs 3500 crore, the Pimpri Chinchwad police made another arrest on March 1, apprehending a hotel employee in connection with an attempt to sell mephedrone (MD) drugs. Moreover, there are suspicions that a police constable may have aided the accused in the transportation of the illicit substances, adding a new layer to the unfolding events.

The accused Namami Shankar Jha (age 32, resident of Nigdi native of Bihar) has been arrested by the police. While a police sub-inspector deployed at the Nigdi police station is suspected of helping the Jha further probe on the potential involvement of the police is underway.

According to the police, the Sangvi police received a tip-off regarding the suspected movement of a man in the Vishalnagar area. Accordingly, Vivek Gaikwad an official of the Sangvi police station laid a trap and apprehended Jha from Vishalnagar while he was attempting to sell the MD drugs. When the police searched Jha’s residence 2 kg 38 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 2.02 crore was recovered from his house.

While interrogating the accused it was revealed that he purchased the drugs from a Police sub-inspector stationed at the Nigdi police station. The senior officials of the Sangvi police station were immediately informed about the case and the Police sub-inspector was summoned for interrogation by the Sangvi police.

It is unknown how the sub-inspector in question got in touch with Jha. Additionally, information on the origin and location of Jha's acquisition of mephedrone (MD) medications, which have a total estimated value of Rs. 2.02 crore, is still unknown. Furthermore, no official remarks have been made, making it unclear just how involved the sub-inspector is in this matter. But the state has been rocked by scandal after it was revealed that the sub-inspector was involved in the narcotics case.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested the suspected Police Sub Inspector Vishal Shelkhe and recovered 44.50 Kg of MD drugs worth Rs 45 crores from his possession. Earlier the police had arrested a hotel worker with 2.38 Kg of MD, investigations led to the arrest of PSI Shelkhe who is stationed at the Nigdi Police Station.