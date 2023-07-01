PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh Ex-Gratia for Buldhana bus mishap victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the unfortunate demise of 26 passengers who were traveling in a private bus. He announced that a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs would be provided to the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 would be given to those who were injured. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated through a tweet that the assistance would be disbursed from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," PM Modi said while condoling the deaths.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus mishap in Buldhana. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," the PMO tweeted.

In the early hours of Saturday, July 1, a tragic incident occurred in Buldhana district, where a private bus caught fire on Samruddhi Expressway, resulting in the unfortunate death of 26 passengers who were onboard.

The precise cause of the accident is still under investigation, but authorities suspect that the bus, travelling from Nagpur to Pune, collided with a pole, crashed into a divider, and overturned, leading to the ignition of the fire. On the other hand, the bus driver stated that the accident occurred following a tire burst.