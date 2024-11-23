PM Modi Congratulates 'Best Friend' Devendra Fadnavis After BJP's Historic Win in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar following the BJP-led alliance's historic victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Addressing the victory from the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Modi referred to Fadnavis as his "best friend" and praised the collaborative efforts that led to the sweeping success in Maharashtra. "I congratulate Eknath Shinde, my best friend Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar for their hard work and dedication," Modi said.

Modi also took aim at the opposition INDIA alliance, accusing its leaders of failing to understand the country's mood. "The leaders of the INDIA Alliance are unable to understand the changed mood of the country," Modi said, adding that voters support those who prioritize "Nation First" rather than those who focus on "chair first."

LIVE: Victory celebrations at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/WWIm8lqhhU — BJP (@BJP4India) November 23, 2024

He further criticised Congress for its performance in states it governs, including Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, and rejected the opposition's claims of hypocrisy. "The voters of Maharashtra have seen how the Congress governments are betraying the people, and they have rejected this," Modi added.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his stance on the Constitution, declaring that only one constitution would apply to the entire country. "Now only one constitution will be applicable in the entire country—the Constitution of India," he said, denouncing any efforts to create divisions in the country.

Modi also targeted Congress for its alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena. "We all know that Balasaheb Thackeray made significant contributions to this country. However, the Congress, driven by a desire for power, managed to take a faction of his party along, but no Congress leader can ever praise Balasaheb's principles. That's why I challenged the Aghadi leaders to get Congress to praise Balasaheb's principles and policies, but they've failed to do so till date," he said.

On the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Modi assured that Article 370 would not be restored, calling the Congress-led alliance's attempts to revive it a failure. "Congress and its allies tried to build a wall of Article 370 again in Jammu and Kashmir. Maharashtra has clearly told them that this will not work. I also tell the Congress people and their allies to listen carefully... now no power in the world can bring back Article 370."

He alleged that Congress has become a "parjeevi" (parasitic party) for whom it is very difficult to form the government on its own. "Congress has now become a parasitic party, increasingly difficult for it to form government on its own. Congress not only sinks its own boat, but also the boats of its allies. Today we have seen the same thing in Maharashtra also," he said.

Modi was warmly welcomed at the BJP headquarters, where he celebrated the alliance's victory in Maharashtra. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance claimed a landslide victory, with support from its allies Shiv Sena and NCP.

