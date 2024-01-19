PM Modi Gets Emotional Discussing PMAY-Urban Houses Completion in Solapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voice quivered with emotion as he spoke of the life-changing impact of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban) housing scheme in Maharashtra. Inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for various development projects in Solapur on Friday, Modi dedicated 15,000 newly built houses to the Raynagar Housing Society.

PM Modi gets emotional as he talks about houses completed under PMAY-Urban scheme in #Maharashtra, to be handed over to beneficiaries like handloom #workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, drivers, among others.



According to ANI, the PM will dedicate 15,000 houses to the Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur. The houses built under the scheme are to be handed over to beneficiaries like handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, and drivers, among others.

According to an official release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones of eight AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects in the state worth around Rs 2,000 crore.