PM Modi to inaugurate 141st International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on October 14.

According to a report of PTI, The session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee. Important decisions regarding the future of Olympic games are made at IOC sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC’s 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

The 141st IOC Session, being held in India, reflects the nation's commitment to promoting international collaboration, honoring athletic achievements, and advancing the Olympic principles of friendship, respect, and excellence. This statement was released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The session will also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and other members of the IOC along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association, the statement said.