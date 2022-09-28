PM Narendra Modi won't be able to end my political career: Pankaja Munde

Pankaja Munde, national secretary of BJP, said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to end her political career if she has got a place in people’s mind and heart.

The statement has been given on such an occasion when Maharashtra is celebrating the birthday of PM Modi for a fortnight. However, with this statement of Munde, the BJP leaders of the state are seen shunning. It has refrained from saying anything on this statement.

Now Gramampchayat and other elections are starting. Now let us fight these elections in a different way, said Pankaja Munde. We have to think beyond caste, caste, money, influence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to end the politics of racism. I am also a symbol of racism but no one can kill me, even if Modi ji decides to try to kill me, he can't kill me either. Pankaja Munde said that if I rule your mind, they will not be able to do that.

We want to bring cleanliness in politics. We have to change politics. Politicians started to become a means of entertainment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't want politicians to do Ganesh Mandal, Navratri, Garba, Play, Tamasha what is going on. Pankaja Munde said that we will work according to old style politics. Pankaja Munde is said to have indirectly criticized former Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde.

For the development of Beed district, when Pankaja Munde was the guardian minister in the last five years, she brought national highways, railways, and started big industries in the district. Now if Pankaja Munde becomes the guardian minister of Beed again, the remaining development will also be completed, says MP Dr. Pritam Munde wished Pankaja Munde to become Guardian Minister of Beed.