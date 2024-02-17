PMC Cracks Down on Property Tax Defaulters, Issue List of Top 100 Defaulters

To boost property tax collection, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has implemented strict measures by releasing a list of the top 100 defaulters in the commercial and residential sectors. The PMC has cautioned that property attachment procedures will commence in the upcoming financial year. The list includes the top 100 defaulters in the residential category, with each owing over Rs 1 lakh in outstanding property taxes. Likewise, the leading 100 defaulters in the industrial sector have tax dues surpassing Rs 50 lakh.

With just one and a half months remaining in the current financial year, the PMC has ramped up efforts to enhance tax collections. Earlier this February, the civic body issued a stern warning of property seizures and auctions to recover outstanding dues from tax defaulters. Besides newspaper publications, the PMC has posted notices on building premises, revealing defaulters' names. The list includes a range of housing societies and reputable industrial units.

Despite resistance from various quarters against property tax collection, the PMC has already collected Rs 250 crores by February 10. Meanwhile, the Taloja Industries Association (TIA) has urged its members to clear property tax dues. President Satish Shetty highlighted shortcomings in municipal services provided in return for taxes but recommended legal recourse for those disputing payments to avoid penalties and default labels.

Property tax constitutes the primary revenue source for municipal projects. In response to non-payment, the corporation has begun issuing recovery notices to property owners, according to Deshmukh.

Ten recovery teams have been formed to operate across CIDCO nodes within all four wards of the municipal corporation. These teams are empowered to seize both movable and immovable assets of defaulters for auctioning.

To address non-payment penalties, citizens receive regular reminders through loudspeakers attached to rickshaws across all four wards. Additionally, the PMC has introduced the 'PMC TAX APP' for convenient online payments, alongside the website www.panvelmc.org. PMC clarified that tax collections are made under section 128 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. This section permits the seizure or attachment of properties outlined in Schedule D, Chapter 8, Rule 47, for recovering tax arrears. Initially, the civic body offered penalty concessions ranging from 100 percent to 25 percent for lump-sum property taxpayers.