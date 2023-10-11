PMPML introduces bus rentals for events and trips with 25% weekend discount – Check details here

In a proactive move aimed at curbing pollution and promoting public transportation, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has launched a special discount program for weekend travelers organizing group outings or events. Effective immediately, residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad can now enjoy a 25% discount on PMPML buses hired for special occasions on Saturdays and Sundays.

The initiative is geared towards attracting more weekend commuters to opt for the public transport system, ultimately easing traffic congestion and lowering pollution levels in both cities. Weekends often see a surge in leisure activities, and this discount is expected to sway citizens towards eco-friendly and economical public buses, reducing reliance on private vehicles.

PMPML's occasional contract bus service, accommodating both personal and public events based on demand, is now more accessible through this discount program. The rates for the contract bus service, featuring environmentally-friendly air-conditioned e-buses and CNG buses, are as follows:

पुणे व पिंपरी-चिंचवड हे सांस्कृतिक, शैक्षणिक, औद्योगिक व आयटी हब साठी प्रसिद्ध आहेत. परराज्यातून अनेक भाविक व पर्यटक या शहरांना भेट देत असून येथे विद्यार्थी व नोकरदारांची संख्यादेखील मोठी आहे. बस संचलन कार्यक्षेत्रापर्यंत प्रवासी नागरिक, प्राथमिक, माध्यमिक, उच्च माध्यमिक,… pic.twitter.com/9ZowydQ28i — Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) October 10, 2023

Weekdays (Monday to Friday)

- 8-Hour Booking Period (6 AM to 2 PM and 2 PM to 10 PM):

- CNG Buses: ₹8,469

- E-buses: ₹9,951

- 16-Hour Booking Period (6 AM to 10 PM):

- CNG Buses: ₹16,940

- E-buses: ₹19,903

- 50 km One-Way Consignment (Inclusive of GST):

- CNG Buses: ₹4,234

- E-buses: ₹4,975

Weekend Rates (Saturdays and Sundays with 25% Discount)

- 8-Hour Booking Period (6 AM to 2 PM or 2 PM to 10 PM):

- CNG Buses: ₹6,352

- E-buses: ₹7,436

- 16-Hour Booking Period (6 AM to 10 PM):

- CNG Buses: ₹12,705

- E-buses: ₹14,927

- 50 km One-Way Consignment (Inclusive of GST):

- CNG Buses: ₹3,176

- E-buses: ₹3,731

PMPML is strongly promoting the adoption of this discounted public transportation initiative instead of private vehicles over the weekends. By offering a cost-effective and eco-conscious option, the program aims to ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution, ultimately benefiting both the residents and the urban areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad