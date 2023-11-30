Pneumonia outbreak in China: Maharashtra health department issues advisory

The Maharashtra public health department issued directives to hospitals across all districts and municipal corporations on Wednesday in response to the rising cases of respiratory illness, particularly among children in China, news agency ANI reported. The advisory mandates a thorough examination of Covid infrastructure, including beds, oxygen plant cylinders, ventilators, and other critical systems, as per the report.

Hospitals are instructed to register cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and send samples to RTPCR labs for testing, according to the report. They are also advised to keep an ample supply of medicines on hand in case of emergency. For healthcare workers dealing with contagious diseases, the health department has emphasised the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, and regular hand sanitization.

The Union Health Ministry had previously issued a nationwide advisory to review public health and hospital preparedness, responding to reports of respiratory illnesses in children in northern China. The Health Ministry assured that the current situation is not alarming but emphasised the need for caution due to the ongoing influenza and winter seasons. In light of the advisory, the Health Secretary urged states and union territories to put in place the 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the Context of Covid-19,' with an emphasis on integrated surveillance for respiratory pathogens. Six Indian states have put their healthcare infrastructure on high alert in response to the Centre's directive to review preparedness in light of an increase in respiratory illnesses in China.