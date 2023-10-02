Police detain Opposition activists during 'Main Bhi Gandhi' march in Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed the Opposition INDIA bloc's 'Main Bhi Gandhi' march on Monday, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, aimed at protesting the BJP's alleged 'divide and rule policy' and 'divisive politics'. However, the event took a tense turn as police detained activists, leading to heightened agitation among participants.

The planned march, stretching from Fashion Street to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue near Mantralaya, saw the participation of Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, leaders, and workers of the Allies of the India Alliance. Unfortunately, the police denied permission for the march, resulting in a confrontation between activists and law enforcement. The situation escalated as activists and leaders began shouting slogans in protest. Subsequently, the police detained several activists, adding to the ongoing tension surrounding the event.