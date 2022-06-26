Police protection remove from Eknath Shinde's bungalow in Satara

Eknath Shinde's revolt has shaken the politics in Maharashtra. Therefore, the Shinde group is likely to withdraw its support to the Mahavikas Aghadi soon and if that happens, the Shinde group is also showing readiness to come to power with the BJP. But in the midst of all this turmoil, the existence of the Mahavikas Aghadi has been threatened and given the dire possibility of the government collapsing, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has challenged the rebels to resign and contest the elections again. The state government, on the other hand, provided security to the families of the rebel MLAs. After that, the police also removed the security of the bungalow at Shinde's hometown of Dara in Satara, giving a severe blow to Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, who is now staying at a five-star hotel in Guwahati.

Police have cordoned off Eknath Shinde's bungalow in his native village in the Satara district. The Superintendent of Police said that the police were keeping an eye on the patrol bungalow. However, after the removal of the house security in the village, the discussion has started in the village politics has started. Dare is the native village of Eknath Shinde in the Satara district.

Shiv Sainiks across the state are angry after the mutiny by Shiv Sena MLAs. Shiv Sainiks are attacking the office of rebel MLAs. Banners have also been torn down in many places. The banner is also being torn down. In some places, symbolic statues of rebel MLAs are being burnt. On the other hand, Sanjay Raut has challenged the rebel MLA to resign if he belongs to one father and contest the elections.