Political circles abuzz with rumours of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Matoshree

There is a political conflict between the Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction and the Congress, both of which are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. This conflict has arisen due to derogatory remarks made by Rahul Gandhi about Savarkar. The BJP and the Shinde faction have also taken a strong stance on this issue. There are rumours circulating in political circles that Rahul Gandhi may soon visit Matoshree to meet with Uddhav Thackeray in an attempt to minimize the damage caused by the Savarkar controversy.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Following the meeting, Pawar stated that the opposition alliance is robust and they will collectively fight against the BJP. He also mentioned that they plan to approach other political parties for support. As a result of this political development in Delhi, it is now anticipated that Rahul Gandhi will visit Matoshree to meet with Uddhav Thackeray.

There has been a recent conflict between Congress and Shiv Sena regarding the topic of Savarkar. Against this backdrop, the scheduled meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree is deemed significant.

It is speculated that this meeting will take place soon, making Rahul Gandhi the first leader of the Gandhi family to visit Matoshree. The discussion during this meeting is expected to centre around the Savarkar controversy and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.