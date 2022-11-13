Political row erupts in Maharashtra as state loses its 5th big project

Another political row erupted in Maharashtra after Madhya Pradesh secured a bid for a manufacturing zone for power and renewable energy equipment.This was the fifth project after the Rs 22,000 crore Tata Airbus project, the $20 billion Vedanta Foxconn, the bulk drug project and the medical device project that Maharashtra has lost to other competing states. The ministry had offered to provide a financial assistance of Rs 400 crore for the project. Apart from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana were vying for the project.

However, CM Mr Eknath Shinde denied opposition charges and claimed that the state government is committed to bringing new investments.The Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis said the complete timeline of the project was during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. ‘’The central government has decided to make three such industrial clusters of which one of these has been allotted while two more are to come. Central government is implementing projects in different states. Proposals are invited from all states of which projects are approved in one or two states. It is wrong to say every time that the project has gone out of Maharashtra. It defames the state,’’ he noted.The state BJP chief Mr Chandrashekhar Bawankule blamed the MVA government and former chief minister Mr Uddhav Thackeray for the loss of projects.