“Politics Is All About…”: Sanjay Raut After Milind Deora’s Exit From Congress

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction leader, Sanjay Raut, took a swipe at Milind Deora, who resigned from the Congress Party on Sunday. Raut expressed his views on the current state of politics, asserting that it is now centred around power and ideology, with loyalty seemingly becoming obsolete. He also referred to Milind Deora's father, Murli Deora, saying that he was a great leader who knew what to do for the party.

Raut expressed his views to the media, stating, "Things like loyalty and ideology don't exist now; politics is all about power. I knew Milind Deora; he was a prominent leader with a special connection to the Congress." Responding to questions about Milind Deora's departure, Raut highlighted the shift in political dynamics.

Milind Deora dealt a blow to the Congress by resigning just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. His decision was reportedly influenced by dissatisfaction over seat-sharing discussions between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in the state.

The 47-year-old leader announced his departure on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years."

Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party.



About Milind Deora

Milind Deora has served as the union minister of state for communications and information technology and shipping during the Congress tenure from 2012 to 2014. He has also served as the former president of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Previously representing the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, Deora's resignation comes as the Uddhav Sena asserts its claim to contest the seat in the upcoming general elections, a move that has not been well-received by the Congress leader. Furthermore, Deora expressed displeasure over Sanjay Raut's comments hinting that the Congress has to rebuild from scratch in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Congress are partners in the opposition alliance INDIA bloc.