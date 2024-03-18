Pons-Brooks Comet Returns after 71 Years: Here's How You Can Catch a Glimpse

Nagpur: On April 21, the Pons-Brooks comet can be seen near the Andromeda constellation in the western sky. The comet is approaching Earth and the Sun after 71 years. According to astrology researcher Prabhakar Dodd, the comet was discovered by Jean-Louis Pons in 1812 and then by William Robert Brooke in 1883.

In June, it will be closer to the Earth, and its beautiful form can be seen with a small telescope. During this time, it will be close to the Sun. Like the Halley comet, the long tail of the Pans-Brooks comet can be seen west at the beginning of the night.

Week of Fascinating Events