Pons-Brooks Comet Returns after 71 Years: Here's How You Can Catch a Glimpse
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 18, 2024 09:43 AM2024-03-18T09:43:41+5:302024-03-18T09:54:22+5:30
Nagpur: On April 21, the Pons-Brooks comet can be seen near the Andromeda constellation in the western sky. The comet is approaching Earth and the Sun after 71 years. According to astrology researcher Prabhakar Dodd, the comet was discovered by Jean-Louis Pons in 1812 and then by William Robert Brooke in 1883.
In June, it will be closer to the Earth, and its beautiful form can be seen with a small telescope. During this time, it will be close to the Sun. Like the Halley comet, the long tail of the Pans-Brooks comet can be seen west at the beginning of the night.
Week of Fascinating Events
- March 20 is the day of spring equinox, where day and night will be the same in both hemispheres of the earth. On this day, it is in the definite east with the sun.
- World Forest Day is celebrated on the 21st of March
- On March 22, the brightest Venus and ring-planet Saturn will have the opportunity to be spotted very close in the eastern sky in the early hours of the morning. The gap between them will be the shortest at 3:36 a.m.
- On the 23rd, the moon will appear a little smaller due to the distance between the Earth and the Moon.
- Holi Purnima is on the 24th.