Popular Youtuber Bindass Kavya goes missing, family files complaint

Bindass Kavya a well-known social media influencer Tiktok celebrity and YouTuber has gone missing.In a series of tweets, the family explained how their girl is missing since 9th September and they have lodged a police complaint.

Bindas Kavya is known for her Tik Tok Videos and Youtube Channel. The real name of Bindas Kavya is Kavya Shree Yadav. She was born on 30th March 2004 in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. She has earned popularity at the age of 15 years. She is also a Youtuber and has her youtube channel named as Bindas Kavya. She uploads her Vlogs on Bindas Kavya Channel. She started this channel in Nov 2017. Within a span of 2 years, she has started got more than 289k subscribers on her youtube channel

