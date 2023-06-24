Potholes and cracks found on Mumbai-Goa highway before completion, quality questions arise

The rushed process of concretizing the Mumbai-Goa National Highway for four-laning has resulted in the emergence of potholes and cracks in Walope. Several sections of the road have even collapsed, exposing a clear instance of subpar workmanship. The deteriorated drains further raise concerns about the overall quality of the construction, as the concrete itself has suffered damage.

The Mumbai-Goa four-laning project has been in progress for the past few years but is still unfinished. The section between Kapsal and Khershet has recently witnessed an acceleration in the four-laning work. The 366-kilometre stretch of the Mumbai-Goa highway, spanning from Indapur (Raigad) to Zarap (Sindhudurg), is making significant headway in its four-laning process. Moreover, the four-laning work in the Ratnagiri district is now picking up pace.

Currently, the concretisation of the single lane at Parshuram Ghat has been successfully completed, while the work on the cliffside is yet to be finished. The contractor company is primarily prioritizing the cliffside work. After a five-year delay, the four-laning project of Parshuram Ghat is gradually nearing completion. Simultaneously, the construction of the flyover between Bahadur Shaikh Naka and United High School in the city is progressing rapidly.

The overall progress of the four-laning work in the Chiplun area has significantly accelerated; however, there have been instances of a rushed concretization in certain locations. Particularly in the Walope area near the city, the recently concretized sections have already developed potholes and cracks, which become more apparent during rainfall. This situation raises concerns about the work's quality. Currently, most of the concretization work in the area has been completed, but there remain hazardous potholes in some areas.