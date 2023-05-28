'Pouring of concrete in cities will lead to disaster'

Amidst concerns over extension of Koradi power station, reviving IMS project, constant tree felling for so-called development, former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the city to hear concerns of environmentalists and citizens. In an exclusive interview with Lokmat times, he spoke about raising the concerns in parliament, fighting for the environment which is every person’s problem and not a political issue and more…

Q: You have visited Nagpur in the past when you were a minister and now again with different government in saddle. What are the changes you have noticed?

A: It is good to see Nagpurkars have stuck firmly to their stand on sustainable development. It is crucial to realise the pouring of concrete that’s happening in our cities is going to lead us to disaster. Joshimath is an example in front of us.

What are your plans for Nagpur? The Koradi Power Plant extension, the fly ash situation and the IMS project, these are some issues the city environmentalists have taken up.

As a minister, I could influence it directly and ensure wrongdoing is avoided. As of today, it is a fight against a regime that doesn’t believe in dialogue. We will keep at it. This isn’t for personal egos that we are fighting, this is for the present and future of the city.

The plastic ban movement which was on in Maharashtra when you were minister is now gathering dust. Your take?

Look at the state of affairs of anything right now. The entire state is facing problems with every policy. Policies are made for builders and contractors, not for people or the planet.



Whenever sanctioning tree felling, the civic body mandates compensatory plantation . This remains on paper. What are your thoughts?

Answer: I don’t expect a single pro people, pro environment policy to be taken up by a regime that was formed on the basis of greed and protecting the corrupt.

Do you feel environmental protests are more politically driven and less about saving environment?

We need political backing for environmental concerns, otherwise, in the past few years, words like “activism” have been demonised. Our government showed politics/ policy can support environmental movements and address their concerns. Environmental concerns have no ideological tinges to it, it’s for us all.