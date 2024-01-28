Praful Patel Forecasts Mahayuti Triumph in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Battle

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel recently made a bold prediction, claiming that the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra will sweep the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and win most of the state's seats. The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, and the NCP.

According to Patel, the people of Maharashtra have a strong faith in PM Modi's leadership, which will benefit the Mahayuti alliance.Patel also expressed his doubts about the INDIA bloc, a proposed alliance of 25 opposition parties, claiming they lack a clear agenda and struggle to reach a consensus.On Maratha reservation, Patel said the issue seems to be almost sorted out with activist Manoj Jarange calling off his hunger strike, and the NCP was always in favour of Maratha reservation. On whether he would contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bhandara-Gondia seat, Patel said he could not comment as the decision would be taken after discussions with the alliance partners.

The Lok Sabha elections are still several months away, and the political landscape can shift significantly in the meantime. However, his statement has certainly put the Mahayuti alliance on the radar and sparked discussions about their chances in the upcoming polls.Overall, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra promise to be a closely contested affair. The Mahayuti alliance, with its strong leadership and incumbency advantage, appears to be in a good position. However, the opposition INDIA bloc, if it can overcome its internal divisions and present a credible alternative, could pose a serious challenge.