Praful Patel Nominated As Rajya Sabha Candidate for NCP

Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominated Praful Patel as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Maharashtra on Wednesday, February 14. Ajit Pawar group's state president, Sunil Tatkare, has given this information while interacting with the media.

Meanwhile, February 15 will be the last date for filing nominations, while February 20 is the last date to withdraw candidature. As per the established practice, while voting will take place from 9 AM to 4 pm, the counting will be held on the same day from 5 pm onwards. While 50 members retire on April 2, six do so on April 3, the EC said.

On the other hand, Congress has nominated senior leader and former minister Chandrakant Handore. Praful Patel is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. His tenure will end in May 2027. State President Sunil Tatkare said that we are taking this decision due to some issues. But discussions are going on in the political circles as to why this decision was taken almost 3 years before the end of the tenure.