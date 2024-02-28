Praful Patel Steps Down From Rajya Sabha Ahead of Fresh Full Term

February 28, 2024 07:30 AM

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel tendered his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday, following his ...

Praful Patel Steps Down From Rajya Sabha Ahead of Fresh Full Term

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel tendered his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday, following his re-election to the Upper House earlier this month.

Praful Patel, who served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha representing Maharashtra, has officially resigned from his position, with the resignation being accepted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman effective from February 27, 2024, according to a bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha.

Praful Patel, a former Union Minister, after parting ways with Sharad Pawar had joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In a post on X, Praful Patel said, I was elected as the Rajy Sabha MP for the tenure of 2022-2028. I have resigned from my 4 year balanced old term of Rajy Sabha membership as I have been elected on Rajya Sabha for a new term which will be effective from 2024 to 2030. Hence, I continue to be a member of the August House till 2030.

