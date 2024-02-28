Praful Patel Steps Down From Rajya Sabha Ahead of Fresh Full Term

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel tendered his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday, following his re-election to the Upper House earlier this month.

Praful Patel, who served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha representing Maharashtra, has officially resigned from his position, with the resignation being accepted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman effective from February 27, 2024, according to a bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha.

Praful Patel, a former Union Minister, after parting ways with Sharad Pawar had joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

I was elected as the Rajysabha MP for the tenure of 2022-2028. I have resigned from my 4 year balanced old term of Rajysabha membership as I have been elected on Rajya Sabha for a new term which will be effective from 2024 to 2030. Hence I continue to be the member of the August… pic.twitter.com/ocfYik7P4f — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) February 27, 2024

