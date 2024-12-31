Prajakta Mali Drops Complaint Against MLA Suresh Dhas After Apology

MLA Suresh Dhas publicly apologized to actress Prajakta Mali, and she has stated she will not take any action against him. Prajakta praised Dhas for his gesture, noting his alignment with the values of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, thus resolving the controversy that arose after the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. Dhas’s apology followed a conversation with BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, after which Prajakta confirmed she would not pursue any legal measures against him, despite having previously lodged a complaint with the Women's Commission regarding Dhas's remarks.

In her response, Prajakta thanked Dhas for his sincere apology, emphasizing that respect for women is a core value of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. She expressed regret over the situation, stating that expressing oneself can lead to backlash. Prajakta clarified that she had no intention of derailing any campaigns or movements and suggested that Dhas’s comment had compelled her to act.

Dhas clarified that his statement about Prajakta was misinterpreted and that he respects all women, including her. He apologized for any misunderstandings or hurt caused by his words. Dhas also indicated that no senior BJP leader pressured him to apologize, asserting that his discussion with Chandrakant Patil was the sole instance of communication regarding the issue.