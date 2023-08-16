Prakash Ambedkar applauds Radhika Apte's Buddhist wedding in 'MIH 2'

The internet has been abuzz over the Buddhist wedding scene featuring Radhika Apte in the final episode of director Neeraj Ghaywan's instalment in Made in Heaven 2. Now, Dr BR Ambedkar's grandson and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has applauded this specific scene in the show crafted by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Ambedkar shared two pictures on his Twitter handle, one which shows Radhika's character Pallavi saying, 'Everything is about the politics' and the other one which showcases the Buddhist wedding with a Buddha and a BR Ambedkar portrait within the frame.

I absolutely loved the assertion, defiance and resistance of the Dalit woman character — Pallavi.



For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, “Everything is about the… pic.twitter.com/i9YETwyLqc — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) August 14, 2023

