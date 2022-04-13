Pranitha Subhash shares first baby bump picture after pregnancy announcement

Actor Pranitha Subhash is happily embracing her pregnancy journey and has shared a glimpse of her baby bump on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 'Hungama 2' actor posted a picture in which she can be seen looking at a mirror and flaunting her baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote, "The first thing u start doing when you get to know ur preg is checking ur tummy every time you cross the mirror."

For the unversed, Pranitha tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 30, 2021. The wedding was a low-key affair due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.

On Monday, Pranitha announced her pregnancy by sharing adorable snaps with her husband Nitin, in which she can be seen holding sonography pictures and a positive pregnancy test device.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor