Prateek Khuhad's Delhi music concert cancelled amid COVID-19 scare

Singer Prateek Kuhad was supposed to conduct a music concert in Delhi in the upcoming days. However, the show has now been cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, Prateek took to Instagram and informed his fans about the cancellation.

"Delhi, we have an update for you. It's not the news that you've been waiting for it's not the ideal update that I'd like to give you, but it's the right thing to do at the moment. Due to prevailing circumstances and in the interest of everyone's safety - the show stands cancelled," he wrote.

Prateek also shared that the fans will get refunds for their tickets.

"Refunds for the tickets will begin by 11 Jan and should reach you within 7-10 days. I'm hoping to come back to Delhi with another show once the conditions are suitable. Whenever we do, you will be the first to know and have exclusive early access to tickets," he added.

Prateek is best known for his songs 'Kasoor', and 'Cold Mess' among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

