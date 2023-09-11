Pregnant woman goes into labour onboard MSRTC bus on Mumbai-Goa Highway

A pregnant woman experienced labor while on board a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on the Mumbai-Goa Highway. The bus crew promptly ensured her safe transfer to a primary health center. The incident took place near Kolad village in Raigad district on Saturday, the official said.

Susheela Ravi Pawar, who resides in Rudroli village, embarked on a Panvel-Mahad bus from Wadkhal in the afternoon. While on the journey, she began to experience labor pains. In response to the situation, bus driver Devidas Jadhav and conductor Bhagvan Parab promptly changed the route of the bus and took her to the Ambewadi primary health center in Kolad, where she was admitted for medical care.

The woman received medical attention and her delivery was smooth because of the bus crew’s timely action, he said. The repair work is underway on the pothole-ridden Mumbai-Goa Highway, and the traffic police have banned the movement of heavy vehicles on this road till the culmination of the upcoming Ganesh festival.