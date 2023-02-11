Prime Minister spoke in the House as he was speaking at some 'paan tapri,' says Nana Patole

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Opposition in Parliament on the Adani issue, the Congress said on Saturday that the Prime Minister spoke in the House as he was speaking at some "paan tapri (paan shop)".

#WATCH | Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole says, "...All questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha were expunged...You should've seen PM Modi's speech. He spoke as if he was at a 'paan tapri'. He'll have to answer. Are you Adani's chowkidar or that of 140 cr people?..." pic.twitter.com/ZPDRP6IP43 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

"All the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament were expunged, this a murder of democracy by the BJP government. Mallikarjun Kharge had also raised the same question to Modi ji, but you could have seen his speech. He spoke as if he was at a 'paan tapri'," Nana Patole stated while speaking to the media.

He further stated that PM Modi cannot run away from questions like this and he has to answer the questions raised after Hindenburg's report on the Adani group.

"He'll have to answer because the money in banks and in LIC is people's hard-earned money," Patole added. To sharpen his attack, he said, "are you [PM Modi] Adani's 'chowkidar' or that of 140 crore people?"