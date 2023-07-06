Prithviraj Chavan claims Eknath Shinde likely to be suspended

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis in Maharashtra, Former Maharashtra chief minister and Senior Congress leader said that this politics that Ajit Pawar has to be brought on board, was decided in Delhi. We believe that within a few months, perhaps before 10-11 August, a decision will have to be made in the ongoing action by Vidhan Sabha against Eknath Shinde.

Perhaps he will be suspended because there is no way out. If the 16 MLAs and CM go out, a new CM will be needed. They will perhaps give the responsibility to Ajit Pawar. Maybe BJP's high command has placed its trust in Ajit Pawar. There is uncertainty in Maharashtra, this is not good for the state, said Prithviraj Chavan.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.