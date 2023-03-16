Private college allegedly leaks HSC Mathematics paper to help students score higher marks

A private college in Maharashtra allegedly leaked the HSC Mathematics paper and compromised the Chemistry and Physics question papers to help its students score higher marks. A Mumbai crime branch official said on Thursday that the authorities are being probed.

According to the official, the alleged malpractice was discovered after Mumbai police examined the WhatsApp messages of a few students at Ahmednagar-based Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College and questioned its principal and a few teachers arrested in the Mathematics paper case.

So far, five people have been arrested in the case, but the owner of the college has escaped. More arrests are expected, he said.

An hour before the exam, Maths questions were shared with 119 students associated with the college. Later, Physics and Chemistry papers were leaked to help students score higher percentages, according to the official.

Last month, Mumbai police launched an investigation after a moderator found that a student at Dadar-based Dr Antonio D'Silva High School and Junior College got the Maths paper on his mobile phone before the exam.