Priya Dutt Reacts to Reports of Quitting Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Priya Dutt, daughter of the late actor Sunil Dutt who is respected across the country for his social work, has responded to reports of leaving Congress and joining BJP in a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the picture, Priya can be seen enjoying a family vacation with her husband and two boys. Dutt wrote a witty caption which read, Only ones I am joining are my boys, for a much awaited vacation. That's the plan. In 2019, Dutt lost from the Mumbai North Central constituency to BJP's Poonam Mahajan. Since then, she has been keeping a low profile within the party. Congress did not give her any responsibility following her loss.

Only ones I am joining are my boys, for a much awaited vacation.

That's the plan. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WR6IfOSehQ — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 19, 2024

Speculations were rife that Eknath Shinde wanted Dutt to join his faction of the Shiv Sena as the party is looking for opportunities to expand and strengthen its hold in the state. Earlier, leaders like Milind Deora, Baba Siddiqui and Ashok Chavan among others left the Congress party citing various reasons. Deora, a close aide of the Congress party left it in January this year stating that the party had 'deviated from its ideological and organisational roots, fostering caste divisions, and targeting business houses.' He later joined the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

She was elected for the first time to the 14th Lok Sabha from Mumbai North West constituency in Maharashtra on 22 November 2005, representing the Indian National Congress party. She represented the Mumbai North Central constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha from 2009.In 2005, following the death of her father, Sunil Dutt, and despite a low voter turnout, she won her seat in the Lok Sabha by a margin of 172,043 votes over the Shiv Sena candidate. Dutt received considerable media attention for this victory, partially on account of her famous family