Priyanka Chaturvedi meets Amit Shah over attack on Sena UBT worker

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged attack on Sena UBT worker Roshni Shinde in Thane.

Met Hon. Home Minister Amit Shah ji today wrt the law and order situation in the state of Maharashtra and how Roshni Shinde ji was attacked in broad daylight by goons of the Shinde faction. This disregard and disrespect towards women is not part of Maharashtra’s ethos and accountability needs to be set, Chaturvedi said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said, I told Amit Shah that there is a need to ask for a report on the role of the Home Minister in Maharashtra. Culture and culture of Maharashtra will never tolerate such kind of beating with women. I have demanded action in this matter.

Amit Shah told me that we will take action against the culprits. Priyanka Chaturvedi said that he has given an assurance in this regard.

On Monday evening (April 3), an incident occurred at Kasarwadavli in Thane where Roshni Shinde, an activist affiliated with the Thackeray group, was assaulted by activists from the Shinde group. The incident was reported to the Kapurbawdi police station in Thane, and a complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.



