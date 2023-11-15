Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Abdul Razzaq for his controversial remarks on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has criticized former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq for his controversial comments about Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai, which sparked a major controversy, leading Razzaq to issue an apology. Chaturvedi slammed Razzaq's remark and, in particular, called out Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul for applauding the comment, stating that their actions exposed a "pathetic upbringing."

"Some छछून्दरs who identify themselves as former cricketers of Pakistan made vile comments about Aishwarya Rai. All these छछून्दरs who were laughing&clapping to the comment have only exposed their pathetic upbringing. Aishwarya continues to stand tall despite& inspite their pathetic comments," Chaturvedi wrote in a post on X.

Abdul Razzaq made the controversial comment while discussing the performance of the Pakistan cricket team in the World Cup and addressing matters related to cricket coaching and intentions. The comment gained widespread attention on social media, leading to criticism and condemnation.

Following the backlash, Razzaq issued an apology, clarifying that he unintentionally mentioned Aishwarya Rai's name while discussing cricket-related matters. Shahid Afridi, who initially laughed at Razzaq's comment, later expressed discomfort upon realizing the nature of the remark and advocated for an apology.

In response to the controversy, Shahid Afridi clarified that he did not fully comprehend Razzaq's comment at the time and, upon understanding it later, felt uncomfortable. He stated that he intended to speak to Razzaq and encourage him to apologize, recognizing the inappropriate nature of the remark.

What Razzaq said about Aishwarya Rai

"I'm talking about their (PCB's) intention here. I knew when I was playing that my captain Younis Khan's intentions were good. I took confidence and courage from that and thanks to Allah I could deliver for Pakistan cricket.

"If you think that I will get married to Aishwarya (Rai) to have a well-mannered and virtuous child, then that can never happen. So you have to correct your intentions first," Razzaq said in Urdu which led to a loud cheer from the audience.