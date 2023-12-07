Priyanka Chaturvedi takes swipe at BJP for not announcing CMs in three states yet

Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi raised questions on Thursday regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) delay in naming Chief Ministers for the states where the party emerged victorious in the recent Assembly polls. Chaturvedi criticized the BJP's approach, describing it as a game of "musical chairs" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah being the sole decision-makers. She expressed her disappointment over the delay in appointing Chief Ministers, calling it "unfortunate."

"Because they (BJP) are busy in musical chairs. They have the majority, and people have expressed their trust in him. Elected MLAs have to make a decision that who will be the leader. But that process has been done away in the BJP. Only two people make decisions on the CM - PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Results were out on December 3 and today is 7th December," Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI.

No one in media asking BJP why the delay in naming the CMs of the three states they have won. It is the 4th day since results declared.



Koi nahin. Ye bhi theek hai. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 7, 2023

Taking to social media platform X, Chaturvedi questioned the media's silence on the matter, stating, "No one in the media asking BJP why the delay in naming the CMs of the three states they have won. It is the 4th day since the results were declared. Koi nahin. Ye bhi theek hai."

The election outcomes in four states, particularly the BJP's victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, dealt a significant blow to the Congress's aspirations for the 2024 elections, as it lost power across a substantial portion of the Hindi heartland. The BJP, overcoming nearly two decades of incumbency, secured a decisive mandate with 163 seats, while the Congress trailed with 66 seats. In Rajasthan, the BJP emerged victorious with 115 seats, forming the government, while the Congress lagged behind with 69 seats. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP secured 54 out of 90 assembly constituencies, while the Congress won 35.