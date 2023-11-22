Pro-Vidarbha activist detained for issuing death threats to Devendra Fadnavis

Law enforcement in Chandrapur district detained a pro-Vidarbha state activist over accusations of posting inflammatory remarks on social media targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and guardian minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. The individual is alleged to have issued threats to harm or kill them, according to the police.

The activist, Babarao Maski, was taken into preventive custody from Rajura town after a case was registered against him on a complaint lodged by BJP activists, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Maski recently criticised Fadnavis and Mungantiwar and threatened to kill them, he said. Following a complaint, we have booked Maski under sections 294 (Punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC along with section 110 of CrPC at Rajura police station and he has been detained as a preventive measure, the officer said.