Probe ordered after mysterious letter levels rape allegations against Mumbai police officers

A mysterious letter allegedly circulating on WhatsApp has reached some police stations in Maharashtra, making horrific allegations about the rape of eight women police constables deployed in the Mumbai jurisdiction. The letter, addressed to apex authorities including the Chief Minister of the state, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Additional Police Commissioners, and Deputy Police Commissioners, was also sent to local police stations, including one at Matunga. It claims that the senior officers impregnated the eight constables, threatened them, and blackmailed them using explicit photos and videos. Now a day after the startling revelation, Mumbai police is investigating who wrote the letter levelling allegations of sexual exploitation and mental harassment accusations.

A senior officer in Mumbai police said that since, the allegations against the three senior officials were serious in nature, the department initiated an inquiry into the matter. When the eight woman constable were called for questioning, they denied having written any such letter and signatures on the letter are fake.'' the official said. Stating that the letter is fake and all the signatures were forged, Mumbai police official said, " We are looking to identify the person who and why sent the letter,'' the officer said. Police said, "We will find out who has played this mischief and take strict action against the culprit.

According to the letter, its purported authors were either from poor families or their parents were dead, which was why they worked hard to secure a job in the police department. It named three senior officials from the police’s motor transport department and alleged they had been sexually exploiting the female constables at various locations including their ante chambers and residences since last November. The officials allegedly shot obscene videos of the constables, asked them for revealing videos, and accepted a monthly bribe of ₹1,000 after threatening them with transfer or dismissal. The letter further alleged that when the victims objected and complained to a senior officer, they were transferred as drivers. The were also allegedly told by an orderly of the officer that their complaint would not be heard even by the “home minister as the officer had paid ₹20 lakh for his promotion.” The letter went on to state that the victims had pleaded with authorities to investigate the matter and even seize their mobile phones as evidence to prove harassment charges, but to no avail.



