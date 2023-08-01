Protest for Sambhaji Bhide's arrest: MLA Yashomati Thakur among 52 booked

Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur led a road blockade on Monday in Amravati, demanding the immediate arrest of Sambhaji Bhide for his remarks about Mahatma Gandhi. As per SaamTV, the police have registered a case against 52 individuals, including MLA Thakur.

Protests were organized by Congress and NCP throughout the state, expressing opposition to Sambhaji Bhide's controversial remarks about Mahatma Gandhi. In Amravati district, MLA Yashomati Thakur led the agitation, with a significant number of Congress workers participating. During the protest, Thakur and other activists blocked the road near the Amravati district collector's office, insisting on Bhide's immediate arrest. On Tuesday, the police filed a case against 52 individuals, including MLA Yashomati Thakur, in connection with the incident.