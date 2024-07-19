Puja Khedkar Controversy: UPSC Files FIR Against Trainee IAS Officer, Serves Show Cause Notice For Cancellation for Her Civil Service Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has filed an FIR against controversial trainee IAS Puja Khedkar, who is under the scanner for abuse of power and privileges.

UPSC, in a press note issued on Friday, July 19, said it conducted a detailed and thorough investigation into the misdemeanour of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate for the Civil Services Examination 2022. From this investigation it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s & mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and addressby.

UPSC has, initiated a series of actions against her, including Criminal Prosecution by filing an FIR with the Police Authorities and has issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination-2022/ debarment from future… pic.twitter.com/ho417v93Ek — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

