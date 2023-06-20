Pune: 23-year-old held for assaulting pregnant woman, threatening husband

The MIDC Bhosari police have apprehended a 23-year-old man for sexually assaulting a married woman while using threats of harm towards her husband in the Bhosari area. The incident occurred in the Moshi region between February 2023 and April 28.

On Monday (19), the victim lodged a complaint regarding the incident at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station. The perpetrator, identified as 23-year-old Akshay Sanjay Kamble residing in Moshi, has been named as the accused. As per the reports, the accused was well aware of the complainant's pregnancy and subjected her to repeated sexual assaults while also threatening her husband's life. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 376(2)(h)(n), 377, 506, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused has been apprehended, and an ongoing investigation is in progress.