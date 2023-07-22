Pune: 33-year-old killed in accident caused by waterlogging and dug-up road

Tragedy struck in Hinjewadi on Friday when a 33-year-old citizen, Nilesh Rajendra Patil, lost his life in a fatal accident caused by waterlogging and a dug-up road. The incident occurred near Metro Bridge, Hyderabad House, at around 9:40 am.

According to police reports, Nilesh and his associate were on their way to Hinjewadi Phase 3 circle when their bike skidded on the muddy road, affected by waterlogging and construction work. Subsequently, an approaching car driven by an unidentified woman could not control its speed and collided with them. The impact caused severe injuries to Nilesh, leading to his tragic demise, as declared by doctors.

Hinjewadi police have registered a case against the unidentified woman driver under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The investigation into the matter is ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident and the accountability of the driver involved.