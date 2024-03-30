Pune: 42-Year-Old Man Attacked with Koyta on FC Road in Broad Daylight

A 42-year-old man was attacked with a koyta (knife) on Fergusson College (FC) Road in Pune on Friday, March 29, between 3:30 PM and 4:30 PM.

Police said Shankar Badshah Mirekar, of Juni Wadarwadi, was allegedly attacked by his friend Kishore Govind Dhotre, 36, of Vaiduvadi, Shankarmath, Hadapsar. The attack stemmed from an earlier altercation between the two men.

According to a police complaint filed by Mirekar at Chaturshringi Police Station, Dhotre called him for tea and then attacked him with a koyta on the head. Mirekar also said he suspected Dhotre of having an immoral relationship with a woman and had attacked him previously.

Dhotre has been charged with attempted murder (Section 307), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (Section 504), and criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code. He also faces charges under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

Police said the two men are longtime friends. They are investigating the case.

The incident has raised concerns about a rise in violent crime in Pune. There were two other reports of attacks with sharp weapons on March 29. In Yerwada, a young man was attacked with a koyta by a group of people while offering prayers. In Aundh, a young man laying cable was abused and attacked by a group of youths.