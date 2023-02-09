Pune: 53 students hospitalized due to food poisoning after having mid-day meal

The students of Hutatma Rajguru School in Jagurunagar have been food poisoned by the midday school nutrition diet. The incident (on the 9th) took place around 2 p.m. Around 53 children in the school were affected by this food poisoning, and teachers noticed that the children began vomiting and experiencing other stomach aches after eating the food. The distressed students were rushed to the rural hospital in Chandoli for treatment. Doctors said the condition of all the students was stable.

The students of classes 5 to 7 at Hutatma Rajguru Vidyalaya are given nutritious food. The students were given rice in the afternoon from the school nutrition diet. This rice had a strong smell of soap. After the students ate it, they started feeling nauseous and vomiting. The teachers immediately rushed all the students to Chandoli's rural hospital for treatment.