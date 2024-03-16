Pune: 71 Temples in the District to Enforce Dress Code, Announces Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh

Pune: In order to preserve the sanctity of temples and spread Indian culture, it has been decided to implement the dress code in 71 temples, including Jyotirlinga Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar in Pune district. As a result, attire rules have been implemented in about 528 temples in Maharashtra, Sunil Ghanwat, state coordinator of the Maharashtra Temple Federation, said at a press conference on Friday.

On this occasion, Pune District Coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Parag Gokhale, Pune District Convener of Maharashtra Temple Federation Hari Bhakta Parayan Chorghe Maharaj, Trustee of Kasba Ganapati Temple Sangeeta Thakar, Trustee of Kanhe Pathar Khandoba Temple Devasthan Mangesh Jejurikar, Nandkumar Angal of Chatushrungi Devasthanam and others were present. In 2020, the state government has implemented the dress code in all government offices in the state. Many temples, gurdwaras, churches, mosques and other places of worship, private establishments, schools and colleges, courts, police stations, etc. follow the rules of the dress code.

"In order to preserve the sanctity, etiquette, and culture of Hindu temples, the trustees of 71 temples in Pune district have decided to implement the dress code in accordance with Indian culture in those temples," Said Sunil Dhanwat.