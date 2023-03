Pune: AAP launches poster campaign against Prime Minister Modi

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Pune have launched a poster campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, placing posters throughout the city. The 'Modi hatava, Desh vaachva' (Remove Modi, Save Country) posters are part of AAP's nationwide campaign.The party has created posters in 11 different languages, and the campaign was launched today.

AAP members in Pune have placed Marathi-language posters on city flyovers, bus stops, and other public places. The AAP's central leadership has asked state units to display similar posters in their native language.

This campaign comes after Delhi police registered FIRs and detained six people, including printing press owners, for displaying similar posters in Delhi.