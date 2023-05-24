Pune: Accused from Mumbai arrested in fake education certificate case

Another arrest has been made by Swargate police in connection with a gang involved in producing counterfeit class 10th and 12th passing certificates from Mumbai. The investigation has uncovered that this particular gang duped approximately 2,500 individuals by accepting payments in exchange for fraudulent certificates.

The Swargate police have apprehended Sandeep Kumar Shamalshankar Gupta (33), a Mumbai resident residing in Saikripa Chawl, Kurla. Alongside him, three more individuals have been arrested in connection with the counterfeit certificate scam. They are Sandeep Dyandev Kamble (35) from Sangli, Krishna Sonaji Giri (34) from Bidkeen in taluka Dharashiv, Altaf Mohammed Sheikh (38) from Paranda in taluka Dharashiv, and Syed Imran Syed Ibrahim (38) from Sambhajinagar.

Kamble is identified as the leader of the gang. The investigation has uncovered that Gupta, the accused, shared details about exam centres and schools with the gang involved in creating fake certificates. Gupta's involvement came to light through a technical investigation, leading to his arrest by the police in Mumbai's Kurla area.