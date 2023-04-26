Pune: Actor Sayaji Shinde joins activists in fight against tree cutting

Senior actor Sayaji Shinde expressed concern over the felling of trees in Pune due to the ongoing development projects like the River Bank Improvement Scheme and the proposed Balbharti to Paud Phata Road.

Yesterday, Sayaji Shinde, a senior actor, met with members of the 'Vetal Hill Rescue Action Committee' at Kanchan Lane in Erandwane to discuss the ongoing development projects in Pune. During the meeting, Shinde emphasized the importance of environmental conservation and urged the administration to consider citizens' opinions.

He expressed concern about the rapid rate of tree cutting in the city and emphasized the need for continued follow-up with the administration. In the coming days, Shinde is expected to meet with Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and the head of the concerned department.

During the meeting with the Vetal Hill Rescue Action Committee, multiple issues related to environmental damage were discussed, including efforts to save the hill and prevent the proposed roads from the Development Plan. Attendees at the meeting included Prajakta Diwekar, Sachin Bahirat, Sushma Date, Paresh Lodha, Angad Patwardhan, Avanti Gadgil, and Harshvardhan Ranade.