Pune: Alert MSF Personnel Digamber Desai Saves Passenger From Falling Under Running Train; Watch Video

Averting a major tragedy at a railway station in Maharashtra’s Pune, a brave Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel saved a man from getting crushed under a running train.

According to a CCTV video released by Railway Protection Force (RPF) on its official X, formerly Twitter, account. In a shared video, it can be seen that a passenger came running in a hurry and started trying to board the running train after losing his balance, the passenger fell down and was about to go between the train and the platform when the MSF staff on duty, Digambar Desai, saw this, he rushed to help the man and pulled him towards the platform, who was in danger of getting crushed by the speeding train that was departing from platform number 3 of Pune station.

Watch: MSF Staff Saves Life of Man at Pune Railway Station:

Heroes rise when duty calls....#Pune Station witnessed the gallant intervention of #MSF security personnel Digamber Desai when he risked his own life to pull out a passenger from the jaws of death.@RPF_INDIA salutes his #courage & #selflessness.#MissionJeevanRaksha#Sentinelpic.twitter.com/3idKIuyUf2 — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) March 28, 2024

"Amidst the hustle at Pune Station, MSF staff Digambar Desai's quick action and bravery saved a passenger from a near-fatal accident on board train no. 11301 Udyan Express. A true testament to dedication to passenger service," the Pune Division wrote.

"Passengers are requested to avoid boarding or deboarding running trains. Your safety is our priority," it added.