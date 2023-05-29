Pune: Alleged NCP member verbally abuses and damages Bengaluru couple's vehicle in road rage

A shocking incident of road rage took place on Aundh Road recently. According to reports, a 26-year-old person, who is believed to be associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), allegedly used offensive language and caused damage to a couple's vehicle from Bengaluru.

The distressing incident occurred on Friday night when the accused, known as Sujeet Satish Kate, started verbally abusing the couple in the middle of the road. To make matters worse, he also made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature towards the woman, subjecting her to harassment. The Chaturshrungi police have responded to the woman's complaint and have filed a case against the accused.

However, the police have denied that he is a worker of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and stated that he is merely a college student.

According to the reports in FPJ, the incident occurred near Spicer College on Aundh Road around 9 pm. The couple, who run a crockery business in Bengaluru, were visiting the complainant's father-in-law's house for a vacation with their family. While they were on their way to collect a package, they encountered heavy traffic, and that's when they noticed their car lightly colliding with Kate's car.

The complainant pointed out the collision to the accused and asked why it happened. Unfortunately, what started as a small argument quickly turned into a dramatic situation. The accused started verbally abusing the couple and even climbed onto the front of their car, causing damage to the windshield. Faced with this shocking incident, the couple approached the Chaturshrungi police and filed a complaint.