Pune: Anti-Narcotics Squad Two seizes 32 kg ganja, two arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Squad Two of the Pune Police Crime Branch apprehended two youths who came to sell ganja. They were arrested with 32.5 kg of ganja, two mobile phones, and Rs 6.82 lakh in cash. Akshay Ashok Rokde (21), a resident of taluka Karmala, district Solapur, and Karan Vilas Survase (19), a resident of taluka Khandala, district Satara, were arrested.

While patrolling, Anti-Narcotics Squad Two received information that two people had come to sell ganja within the Samarth police station's borders. As a result, the team set up a trap and apprehended the accused.

Police Inspector Sunil Thopte, Sub Inspector Shubhangi Narke, Yogesh Mandhare, Santosh Deshpande, Chetan Gaikwad, Yuvraj Kamble, Dinesh Bastewad, and Disha Khewalkar led the operation under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Amol Zende and ACP Narayan Shirgaonkar.