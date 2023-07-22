Pune: Arrest warrants issued against 732 traffic rule violators for unsettled RTO fines

Despite the installation of CCTV cameras at every signal in the city, cases of traffic rule violations have seen a notable surge. In response to this, the Motor Vehicle Court has taken a stern stance and issued arrest warrants against 732 individuals who have failed to appear in court despite being charged and summoned.

Traffic Police Deputy Commissioner, Vijay Magar, shared this information, highlighting the department's efforts to address traffic violations since 2020. Despite sending numerous summonses, many offenders have ignored the court proceedings and neglected to settle the matter legally.

The court's action marks the first phase of addressing these violations, requiring the 732 individuals to visit the Motor Vehicle Court within 8 days to resolve their cases. It serves as a warning to those disregarding traffic regulations that legal consequences will be pursued if they fail to adhere to the court's summons.