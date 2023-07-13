Pune: BJP prepares to name city president, announcement awaited

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made progress in finalizing the selection of its city president, with the announcement expected in the upcoming week. The appointment process for city and district presidents had been on hold due to ongoing programs commemorating nine years of the Modi government.

According to the reports, several prominent figures, including former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MLA Siddharth Shirole, former leader of the house Ganesh Bidkar, Dheeraj Ghate, and former MLA Medha Kulkarni, are being considered for the city president role. In May, the responsible party official assessed the suitability of candidates for the position, consulting with the eight assembly speakers in the city and heads of various fronts. The chosen individual will also bear in mind the upcoming elections while assuming the role of city president.

Following Chandrashekhar Bawankule's selection as the BJP's state president, a fresh selection process was initiated for all party positions. The state executive was formed and announced two months ago, along with the appointment of the election chief. However, the appointment of the city and district president was postponed due to ongoing programs commemorating nine years of the Modi government. This delay was prompted by the need to announce the city and district executive simultaneously, in order to avoid disruption to the scheduled events.

According to the reports, the BJP has established specific guidelines for selecting the city president, excluding MPs, MLAs, individuals involved in preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and the current speaker. This decision has sparked intrigue and conversations within party circles regarding the potential candidate for the position.